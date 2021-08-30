Banning mask mandate for schools is wrong

It is time for legal challenges to Iowa’s school mask ban. Biden said last week, “Mask bans are just wrong.” Several school districts (Texas, Florida) are defying such bans or suing their state to allow local school districts to decide what is best for their students.

Our governor and Legislature should be doing everything in their power to keep our students and schools safe. It makes no sense to oppose CDC guidelines. The reasons are simply toxic politics that choose political ideology over protection of our schools.

What happened to the long-standing policy of local control? Schools are held hostage to the whims of an incompetent governor and Legislature that think freedom of choice for masks comes ahead of protecting all people. Our precious children under 12 are unable to be vaccinated, and teachers risk their lives daily.

Wearing masks and getting vaccinated are the only ways to prevent COVID spread. Rescind the mask ban for schools. Legally challenge or defy this dangerous mandate to ban masks. We Iowans deserve better leadership, especially when it comes to schools and health concerns. Resolve to save lives!

Judy Thomas, Cedar Falls

