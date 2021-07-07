Bakke misrepresents so-called 'Biden Rule'

Why does Steve Bakke (page F2, July 4) continue to make up parts of columns out of whole cloth? A few months ago he claimed 2020 election results couldn't be verified, and now he comes up with another distortion using the fictitious ''Biden Rule.'' In a June 1992 speech, Joe Biden opined about a hypothetical vacancy on the Supreme Court during the last year of George H.W. Bush's term. Biden said: ''A nomination must be put off until after the election campaign is over.'' Campaigns end on Election Day. How did Bakke try to twist it? ''1992: Biden declared that the Senate wouldn't consider a ''Bush 41'' court nomination during his entire last year as president. This became known as the Biden Rule.''
When Mitch McConnell cited the ''Biden Rule'' to avoid hearings for Obama nominee Merrick Garland, Biden said: ''McConnell made up a rule based on the fiction that I somehow believe there should be no nomination to the court in an election year. That's ridiculous.'" And if this ''rule'' was binding, how did the GOP get Amy Coney Barrett on the bench so late in Trump's term?
Biden is entitled to his opinion, but to lie about that opinion is a different matter.
Marlon Micou, Waterloo