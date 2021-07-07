Bakke misrepresents so-called 'Biden Rule'

Why does Steve Bakke (page F2, July 4) continue to make up parts of columns out of whole cloth? A few months ago he claimed 2020 election results couldn't be verified, and now he comes up with another distortion using the fictitious ''Biden Rule.'' In a June 1992 speech, Joe Biden opined about a hypothetical vacancy on the Supreme Court during the last year of George H.W. Bush's term. Biden said: ''A nomination must be put off until after the election campaign is over.'' Campaigns end on Election Day. How did Bakke try to twist it? ''1992: Biden declared that the Senate wouldn't consider a ''Bush 41'' court nomination during his entire last year as president. This became known as the Biden Rule.''