Bakke doesn't understand the term 'prgressive'

It is clear that Steve Bakke does not understand what a “progressive” is.

I am a progressive. In fact, I call myself a liberal. The right has so demonized that word that many avoid it, which is silly.

In the civics class I took in high school (which was required for graduation), “liberal” was defined simply as “going in a new direction.” For example, if you often driving down a busy street to get to work, and you take another way with less traffic, you have made a liberal decision.

I believe many of my liberal ideas cannot be achieved without smaller government.

I believe that our Constitution has formed the best government ever. It should only be changed when new human information and growth inform us so. The change to include women’s votes strengthened the Constitution.

I could site as many examples as of extreme right ideas about the Constitution, government actions and societal change as does Bakke and his examples. But, like him, I would reduce the actual number who believe those things to a handful. And I will not apply that illogical description to all who might be to the right of my opinions.

Rick Johnson, Waverly