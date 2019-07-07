TERRY WAIDLEY
WATERLOO --- President Trump has built a booming economy. The previous administration got the economy started but President Trump has completed actions to start the boom. He started by removing regulations that prevented jobs. Then he passed the tax cuts that allowed for companies to expand and create jobs, give workers bonuses, and encouraged companies to return from abroad and build plants here in the united states.
President Trump's economy has resulted in record low unemployment numbers for several categories of Americans and shows a Gross National Product (GDP) growth from 1.9 in January 2017 to 3.2 in January 2019 (tradingeconomics.com). The economy should get even better if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates and President Trump gets a trade deal with China.
The economy is so good that the cable pundits have to come with wild ideas to criticize the President. One of my favorites is that he will not leave the White House when his term is up. I'd bet that on Jan. 25, 2025, President Trump and First Lady Melania will elegantly pass the White House keys to President Nikki Haley and First Man Michael.
