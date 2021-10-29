Backs the Blue has highlighted why Waterloo needs new leadership

It’s been an interesting campaign season! Cedar Valley Backs the Blue has been labeled as liberals, conservatives, racists, sexists, and just about every name in the book for our vocal opposition to Mayor Quentin Hart. The truth is we are a group of proud retired Waterloo police officers, funded entirely by local donors and a few retirees now residing out of state. Our supporters are Democrats, Republicans, and everything in between. For a group that has never before engaged openly in politics, the harshness of the campaign trail was an eye-opener. We have done our best to present Waterloo voters with a long list of reasons why new leadership is needed in Waterloo. We addressed high taxes, questionable development agreements, continued raises and staff for the mayor, and especially our concern regarding the extremely low morale of the fine officers of the Waterloo Police Department.