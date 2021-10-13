Back the Blue's billboards are racist

Back the Blue has advertised on two billboards. One is on Highway 63 south of Franklin and the other is on Franklin across from Hardees. Both signs are very racist. One suggests that Waterloo could be the next Chicago, which implies shootings in Black neighborhoods, and the the other is saying "Remember the Griffin – Part with Hart." Again this is very racist for the Black community who opposed the griffin on police cars and officers' uniforms. Not sure who is financing these billboards, but they are intended to support the candidacy of Margaret Klein. See Facebook. Waterloo once was noted as being the most racist city in the United States and does not need to promote more racism than it already has through a mayoral election.