Attack on Tucker Carlson a new low

Professor Fred Abraham’s ad hominem attack on Tucker Carlson on July 4 is a new low, even for him.

Abraham implies, protests notwithstanding, that only those with appropriate academic degrees should have freedom of speech.

I have a master’s degree, but that does not mean much in today’s college cancel culture. As a colleague once told a group of farmers, he had a bachelors, masters and a doctorate, which he jokingly defined as “Bull&&&&, more of the same, and piled higher and deeper.”

Moving on to support of our military. The best way to support our men and women is to keep them out of ill-conceived wars that blow up personnel and equipment. I will bet a primary reason Cal Thomas was chosen to replace sorely missed Dennis Clayson is because Cal never saw a war he didn’t like, especially if it was Israel and a greater Middle East.

The leaders Republicans need to abandon are Bush, McCain (of bomb Iran fame) and Romney who confounds Mormons with the people of the Torah.

As for Trump, he should retire to his Mar-a-Lago club, and Joe Biden placed in a nursing home run by the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Pastor Robert Salge, Waverly

