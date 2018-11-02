JOE GORTON
WATERLOO --- Based on your editorials most Courier readers should conclude this paper would not agree run negative attack ads on its website. Yet the Courier has been running Walt Rogers baseless attacks against Dave Williams nonstop. We all know the financial hardships facing local newspapers. But does that justify selling out your stated objections to negative political attacks. One thing we know about Walt Rogers is he loves to get in mud. This election cycle is no different. By contrast, people on both sides of the political divide know Dave Williams is one of the most competent and ethical candidates we could hope for. He’s also a really nice and decent person. Maybe the Courier will do all voters a favor and stop running Walt Rogers shameful little attack ads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.