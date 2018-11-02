Try 1 month for 99¢

JOE GORTON

WATERLOO --- Based on your editorials most Courier readers should conclude this paper would not agree run negative attack ads on its website. Yet the Courier has been running Walt Rogers baseless attacks against Dave Williams nonstop. We all know the financial hardships facing local newspapers. But does that justify selling out your stated objections to negative political attacks. One thing we know about Walt Rogers is he loves to get in mud. This election cycle is no different. By contrast, people on both sides of the political divide know Dave Williams is one of the most competent and ethical candidates we could hope for. He’s also a really nice and decent person. Maybe the Courier will do all voters a favor and stop running Walt Rogers shameful little attack ads.

