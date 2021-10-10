At Deere, premium workers make premium products

John Deere and its union have a labor contract ending, so they must negotiate a new one to avoid a strike.

Deere has produced premium equipment at premium prices for many years, and over six years of the contract it has had high stock values, high stock dividends and record net profit. Plus, the CEO has received a 160% pay increase. A major part of this success has been very good employees. Today Deere's compensation rate is barely competitive with lesser manufacturers, and it shows by them being unable to hire enough employees.

Deere executives brag that they have increased prices by more than their increase in costs, therefore getting record net profits. Many local farmers are loyal Deere customers, because of their excellent products and despite their high prices. I think most of them would agree that at the prices and the profits that Deere makes, it should pay excellent compensation.

I have no problem with premium prices for premium product, but there should also premium compensation for the workers.

John Flynn, Oelwein

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0