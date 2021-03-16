Ask lawmakers to support telehealth mental health therapy

Please ask your state senator to support HF 294, full reimbursement for telehealth mental health therapy.

Out-of-state lobbyists are opposing the bill on grounds that it is not good for business. Telehealth mental health services have saved countless lives and businesses by supporting their employees so those employees can maintain employment and many others to be able to get back to work.

These lobbyists say mental health provider agencies want telehealth mental health services because they are cheaper when in actuality, it is more expensive to provide both services. The benefit to Iowas is well worth the cost.

Many rural Iowans live in a "mental health desert" and can only be served by telehealth mental health. Families with young children, family caregivers, persons with disabilities, and those who lack transportation cannot come for in-office therapy. They can receive the same quality care using telehealth mental health services.

Research has shown that for many mental health clients, telehealth therapy is as effective as in-office therapy. Some clients respond better from their own homes.

We need the Iowa Legislature to support and pass HF 294 - full reimbursement for teletherapy mental health services.

Susan Kosche Vallem, Waverly

