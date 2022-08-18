 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ashley Hinson shares our Iowa values

What do we want?

We are Iowans. We are family values, farmer appreciation, and heartland Americans. We pride ourselves in our work, communities, and in our homes. We do not need to be in the spotlight, because we know it's the people around us that make life truly valuable.

We take honor in being self-sufficient, not relying on Washington to help us whenever we are in need. We trust in ourselves and elect politicians that think like us. We don’t like posers and fakers, but true representatives of Iowa. Not people out for namesake, but down-to-earth Americans like us, like Ashley Hinson.

Andy Cable, Eldora

