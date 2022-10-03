Ashley Hinson puts Iowa families first

Ashley Hinson is not only a hard-working representative, but she is also a devoted wife and mother to her two sons. Ashley is grounded in her faith, and rather than bringing the messiness of Washington, D.C., with her back home to Iowa, Ashley brings Iowa values with her to Washington.

Recently, Ashley supported a bipartisan piece of legislation that improves child care access for families here in Iowa. She puts people over politics, and it’s refreshing to have someone work hard in Congress and represent Iowa how we want it: with common-sense and family-oriented principles. I have confidence that Ashley will always put Iowa families first and continue to lead with integrity, which is what she has proven in her present term, and is the reason why she will have my vote come Nov. 8.