Ashley Hinson is peddling Trump's Big Lie

Rep. Ashley Hinson is calling Democrats "destructive" and "radical" in a recent request for contributions to her 2022 campaign. Ms. Hinson: Democrats are progressive and planning for the future. They always have and always will. For example: the right for women to vote, Social Security, Medicare, civil rights, marriage equality, and many more were progressive, not destructive. Ms. Hinson: You have benefited from at least one of these progressive policies.

Now, you are backing someone to replace Rep. Liz Cheney because Cheney speaks the truth that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

In fact, the representative you are supporting to replace Cheney allegedly doubts the results of the 2020 election. Anyone who believes the "Big Lie" should not be an elected official at any level of government in the United States.

By the way, I happen to like many conservative policies. For example: control the extravagant spending of the military, unemployment fraud, and spending for trips that are unnecessary. These are traditional conservative values.

Hinson has demonstrated that she is not representing the people of the 1st District of Iowa. She appears to be a devotee of Donald Trump, a man spreading the "Big Lie."

Kent Guild, Waterloo

