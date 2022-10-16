 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ashley Hinson has a parent's common sense

LTE

As a mom of two boys, Ashley Hinson inherently understands the importance of parents being involved in decisions that affect own children. She has been a loud voice against the destructive and dangerous school policies that box parents out of decisions that should be made between a parent and their child, such as the parental exclusion policy in the Linn-Mar School District. This radical policy targets the most vulnerable population: our children. It takes advantage of their innocence and opens the door to make irreversible decisions that can have an astronomical impact on our children’s mental health and overall wellbeing, all without the parent even knowing.

This policy puts the government between parents and our children -- a position that the government has no place being. I am the father of six children and the idea that my child could go to school and be referred to by a different name and gender, all without my knowledge, is horrifying. Unlike her opponent, Liz Mathis, who supports this woke concept, Ashley Hinson proudly stands up for parents rights and is a fierce believer that our children belong to us, parents, not the government (a concept that shouldn’t be political)!

Steve Schmitt, Waterloo

