Ashley Hinson has a parent's common sense

As a mom of two boys, Ashley Hinson inherently understands the importance of parents being involved in decisions that affect own children. She has been a loud voice against the destructive and dangerous school policies that box parents out of decisions that should be made between a parent and their child, such as the parental exclusion policy in the Linn-Mar School District. This radical policy targets the most vulnerable population: our children. It takes advantage of their innocence and opens the door to make irreversible decisions that can have an astronomical impact on our children’s mental health and overall wellbeing, all without the parent even knowing.