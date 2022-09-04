Ashely Hinson is hurting Iowans

Ashley Hinson is wrong when she states that student loan debt “cannot be cancelled.” Every day bankruptcy court is in session, debts of businesses, companies and some individuals are cancelled. Hospitals and other health providers cancel millions of dollars of debt yearly and call it charity care. Corporations and companies that were recipients of PPP loans from the U.S. government had billions of dollars in loans cancelled (including loans for Hinson’s family business). Credit card debt resolution companies routinely advertise that with consolidation, debt can be cancelled or reduced. Businesses write off uncollectable debt every year. Even the IRS will engage in negotiations to cancel or reduce tax debt as part of a settlement.