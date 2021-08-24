As we argued, America died

A dying creature was seen the other day. Those who noticed it weren’t sure what it was or what to do. An examination seemed to indicate that it had eaten some poison more than once and of more than one kind. It was also suffering from neglect.

Some, who appeared to be those who were trusted with its care, were asked about it. However, the discussion soon broke down into groups who would do nothing but blame the others for the poor state of the creature. Attempts to identify the creature also proved futile as there was no consensus as to what it had looked like or should look like now.

When asked what should be done, those who noticed the dying thing said that as no one really seemed to care, it would be left to die, and scavengers would take what they wanted from the carcass.

For future reference, the creature was probably called the United States of America – if anyone really cares.

Rick Johnson, Waverly

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0