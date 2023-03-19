Iowa mean
Gender identity and sexual orientation would be banned topics in Iowa schools under a bill passed out of the Iowa House of Representatives Wednesday.
Less than 1% of children in Iowa have gender identity issues. More than 10% of the children in Iowa are hungry. Kim Reynolds has learned from Donald Trump that issues that are poorly understood and prone to explanations that raise emotions will bring her votes. Nobody teaches meanness like Donald Trump. Nobody learns meanness like Kim Reynolds. Are the voters of Iowa really that mean?
Greg Hoekstra, Waterloo