April fools on my wife and I. Sunday paper sign up for a COVID-19 shot at the recreation center dial 211. Call and have an appointment at 4 p.m. April 1. Sounds too easy, right? Well, it was.

Go to appointment and 100 plus people in line waiting to get in. Most of them looked to be under 50. What a fiasco. No wonder people are reluctant to get vaccinated. Wife called the recreation center and were told wait in line. Why the appointment?