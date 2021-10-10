 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Apparently some segregation is good

Western Washington University has segregated the fourth floor of Alma Clark Glass Hall to Blacks only. University Of Colorado, Stanford, Cornell among others have offered this type of segregated housing option. There are schools that have even had separate graduation ceremonies for Blacks and whites. President  Biden recently has pushed a program offering aid to farmers of color over Caucasian farmers. The reason being is that Black farmers in the past were denied aid based on skin color. My question to progressives is, how is repeating mistakes from the past going to fix it? Many nationalities have faced racism. The American Indian, Jewish people, oriental community have all faced as much if not more hardships from racism. Please tell me how returning to segregation under the guise that now it’s OK because it’s on “our terms” is OK?

Dave Hoth, Waterloo

