ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO --- Trump's suck-up to these murderous monsters like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un and who don't give a crap about all the children he placed in cages who are suffering right now from illness, hunger, and overcrowding, will not win re-election.
This is because he will lose the three Midwest states that put him over the top in 2016: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
And he will not be able to replace those three states with any state that he lost in 2016. Crooked Trump is not interested in or capable of expanding his base. This will doom his bid for re-election.
In case you are wondering, the Democrats were not excited by Hillary. They are excited now. No matter who is nominated, they will support the nominee. (And, Republicans, you can bet your lives on the fact that Hillary will not be the nominee.)
Democrats are fired up now.
