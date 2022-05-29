Another letter loaded with disinformation

Another Sunday letter section filled with disinformation. I’ll start with the big one: the attempt to rewrite history.

The special investigation into the 2016 election found plenty.

The investigation produced 37 indictments; seven guilty pleas or convictions; and compelling evidence that the president obstructed justice on multiple occasions. Robert Mueller also uncovered and referred 14 criminal matters to other components of the Department of Justice, which refused to act.

Trump associates repeatedly lied to investigators about their contacts with Russians, and President Trump refused to answer questions about his efforts to impede federal proceedings and influence the testimony of witnesses.

A statement signed by over 1,000 former federal prosecutors concluded that if any other American engaged in the same efforts to impede federal proceedings the way Trump did, they would likely be indicted for multiple charges of obstruction of justice.

And the “jury” in the impeachment trial included many who believed their own positions depended on finding Trump not guilty. It was a sham.

This huckster-in-chief should have been in jail long before he ran for office.

Rick Johnson, Waverly

