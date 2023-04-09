It seems that Angel Reese has beef with everyone but cannot look in the mirror.

During the NCAA women’s basketball championship finals in Dallas on April 2, Reece’s LSU defeated our Iowa Hawkeyes, led by unanimous Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, 102-85, to win the title, the school’s first and head coach Kim Mulkey’s fourth, winning three at Baylor previously.

At one point following that game, first lady Jill Biden, who witnessed the game at American Airlines Center alongside tennis great and women’s sports advocate Billie Jean King, suggested that her husband, President Joe Biden, invite both teams as part of the traditional White House visit for champions. On Reese’s Twitter account, she called it “a joke” and had three rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emojis.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the LSU sophomore told The Paper Route Podcast that “I don’t accept the apology,” and instead suggested the Tigers celebrate with former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle in their Chicago home instead.

“You said what you said. I said what I said. And like, you can’t go back on certain things that you say,” Reese said on the podcast.

Angel, you just disrespected your school and the White House.

Eric VanSickle, Cedar Falls