Anecdotal mask data is not helpful

Information for determining the efficacy of mask wearing as protection from COVID-19 is of two sorts: observational — which is anecdotal — does not contain scientific data points; randomized clinical trials (RCT) do.

Consider this June study published in Science: “Moreover, randomized clinical trials have shown inconsistent or inconclusive results, with some studies reporting only a marginal benefit or no effect of mask use. Thus, surgical and similar masks are often considered to be ineffective. On the other hand, observational data show that regions or facilities with a higher percentage of the population wearing masks have better control of COVID-19.” So, real science says no to efficacy for masks; guess-work science says “maybe.”

Recently, the Courier published a Quad-City Times editorial “Schools face tough choices on masks” stating “The evidence is clear that widespread adherence [to wearing masks] can limit a community’s exposure to COVID-19. In addition to numerous studies ...” Their “evidence” is observation, not RCT. They do not cite one legitimate data-point-based study.

Sliding nonscientific “facts” past the minds of readers as scientific facts is pure sophistry — the worst kind of intellectual and argumentative debate, which is precisely what area school boards are doing to our students’ parents.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

