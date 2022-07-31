An important book explains inflation

From the publisher's blurb: "Inflation: What It Is, Why It's Bad and How to Fix It" explains what's behine the worst inflationary storm in more than 40 years -- one that is dominating the headlines and shaking Americans by their pocketbooks. The cost-of-living explosion since the COVID pandemic has raised alwarms about a possible return of a 1970s-style "great inflation." Some observers even fear a descent into the kind of raging hyperinflation that has torn apart so many nations. Is this true? If so, should we prepare for the future?
"Inflation" answers these and other questions in an engaging discussion that draws on the singular expertise of Steve Forbes, chairman of Forbes Media, accalimed for his insights on money and the economy; Nathan Lewis, internationally renowned expert on money and taxation; and author and journalist Elizabeth Ames.
"Backed with examples from headlines and history, 'Inflation' is a unique, real-world exploration of the subject that addresses everyday concerns of Americans under siege by rising prices, including steps you should take to protect your wealth.
People are also reading…
"Inflation is essential reading for everyone seeking to navigate these tumultuous times."
Please read the book.
Roger W. Smith, Waterloo