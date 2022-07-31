An important book explains inflation

From the publisher's blurb: "Inflation: What It Is, Why It's Bad and How to Fix It" explains what's behine the worst inflationary storm in more than 40 years -- one that is dominating the headlines and shaking Americans by their pocketbooks. The cost-of-living explosion since the COVID pandemic has raised alwarms about a possible return of a 1970s-style "great inflation." Some observers even fear a descent into the kind of raging hyperinflation that has torn apart so many nations. Is this true? If so, should we prepare for the future?