Americans surrendering their freedoms

What is going on in America?

For a country who killed an entire generation in the womb but tells adults to wear masks to “save lives,” your words are a joke and an embarrassment.

We are seeing a planned-demic. We see inflated numbers due to poor tests. COVID has a 99% recovery rate; not a real vaccination, not approved by regular rigorous testing.

America has moved from a relatively free economy to socialism — which has worked so well nowhere in the world. We’ve gone from a republican government guided by a Constitution to a regime of revolving elites. We have less freedom with each passing year.

In 1961, when we were young and vigorous, our leader was too (where are those type of Democrats?) Now a feeble nation is led by the oldest man to ever serve in the presidency.

We can’t defend our borders, our history (including monuments to past greatness), or our streets. Our large cities have become anarchist playgrounds. And we want to defund the police?

Dave Smith, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0