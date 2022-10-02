Americans should heed Meacham's message

On Monday evening, Jon Meacham, the distinguished historian, presented a lecture in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. It was informing, interesting, humorous and a message to all Americans. He, like many of us, is concerned about the state of democracy in our country.

He told us that it not only is up to our leaders, but to each one of us to "bend the curve" for justice. At the end of his lecture, he said that we could do three things to preserve our democracy. First, be curious -- be knowledgeable about our laws and things like our voting system -- learn about what is going on. Second, be truthful, be able to talk to someone face to face and even agree to disagree. An lastly, be empathetic. Be neighborly and helpful, because you may need help yourself in the future.