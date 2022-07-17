America was founded on Christianity

Was the Supreme Court “imposing religious orthodoxy” in their overturning of Roe v. Wade, as alleged in Saul Shapiro’s recent column “Christian nationalism comes to America?”

Contrary to Shapiro’s pointed assertion, nowhere in the text of the court’s recent opinion will one find a religious or secular argument for or against abortion. Shapiro stated that America “is going pre-Reformation with six Catholic jurists deciding social policy ... starting with Roe v. Wade.” Ugh! Roe was a shameful, activist bastardization of constitutional jurisprudence. Roe’s reversal merely returns to the American people their prior right to choose their own state abortion policies. It’s called “democracy.” And Catholics don’t control 50 state legislatures. Chill out.

Shapiro also engaged in a stretch by writing that the Founders “excluded” women from the Constitution. Not quite. To say that women were all together without constitutional liberties is a gross exaggeration. Justice Antonin Scalia remarked that the Constitution, from its very inception, provided both men and women “due process of law.”

Finally, if there are any doubts concerning America’s Christian foundation, one need look no further than President Thomas Jefferson himself, who signed all of his official presidential documents with the words: “In the Year of our Lord Christ.”

Steve Kapler, Waterloo