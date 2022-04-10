America, suit up, show up and grow up

My mother was seven when Hitler invaded the Netherlands.

She was traumatized, abused by all 27 foster homes she lived in.

She saw "skinny" people in a fenced area and began throwing apples over a tall fence, until she realized that every time they'd pick up an apple they were shot to death.

She ate rats and tulip bulbs to survive. She saw dead bodies on trains. My mother spent most of her life in and out of mental institutions. She was an incredibly talented woman who taught us to survive.

It amazes me how many people in the United States are complaining about the price of gas and groceries!

Have any of you truly thought of we are in a war here?

We are spoiled, and it's time we came together, buck up.

My mom passed away in 2004 with Alzheimer's.

She said many times, "You don't think it could happen here, but it can and will if Americans don't keep an eye out for leaders like Hitler here!"

This is not our president's fault. It is Russia/Putin.

Suit up, show up and grow up!

Patty Miller-Beiner, Waterloo

