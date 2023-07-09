Reference: “Teacher: New laws will harm students” by Mallory Schmitz in “The Courier” on June 24 and “Transgender man considers move due to new laws” by Andy Milone in “The Courier” on June 29.

In these articles Schmitz and Milone are interviewing two families who are considering leaving Iowa for political reasons. Included are “book banning bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds,” and several anti-LGBTQIA& bills including Senate File 482 “barring transgender students from bathrooms matching their gender identity.”

Senate File 496 bans books with explicit sex acts from school libraries through sixth grade: in other words, age appropriate material. A ban on transgenders using school bathrooms or lockers that don’t correlate with their birth sex will enhance the safety and decrease the anxiety of female students from “transgenders” who physically cannot be differentiated from males.

Threatening to leave will not cause the Iowa Legislature to alter state law. States where most are fleeing from include: California, New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. Schmitz and Milone should interview these individuals and write a report. Are they leaving because of weather, taxes, or crime? Thank God that America still embraces freedom and its citizens can move within the country to any area that meets their perceived needs.

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo