Secretary Lloyd Austin's message to Vladimir Putin about a confrontation with NATO/USA and Russia on May 11 was: "This is a fight (you) really (don’t) want.” Compare it to President Joseph Biden -- it would “trigger World War 3." Which would make Putin apprehensive?

Austin sounded more like what a President Dwight Eisenhower would have been to Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev.

America needs leadership that is respected and acknowledged throughout the world. And one that conveys the message from the Revolutionary War flag – “Don’t Tread on Me.”

The leading candidates for the 2024 presidential elections are Joseph Biden, Democrat, and Donald Trump, Republican.

The Democratic Party chose 2022 to reorganize the presidential selection process. So let’s restructure the entire process.

Both parties should nominate Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley as candidates thereby showing a unified force for the 2024 election only then resume the bipartisan system thereafter. The world and potential insurrectionists will get the message.

Both have universal respect and acknowledgment that they are true patriots and proud Americans. And both have shown they are for a USA democracy, not any other form of government.

Vernon Weems, Waterloo

