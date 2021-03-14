America must stay energy independent

RON WOOD

WATERLOO -- Supporting green energy is popular and a costless way to gather energy. It needs to have common sense in the planning of the overall picture. Such as how do we get power when the sun does not shine? When the wind does not blow? When weather is so cold that the turbines do not turn?

Texas was set up for a lot of this green energy but look at them during the week of Feb. 10-15. The wind and solar power is at near zero.

The Department of Energy says about 80% of our energy comes from oil, gas, and coal. Less than 5%, comes from wind, and solar.

If President Biden could quadruple production of green energy in the next decade, we would be meeting about 25% of our power needs. Where will we get the other 75%?

As we produce less oil and gas domestically, we will see higher gas prices and more imported oil from Saudi Arabia, Russia and OPEC nations.

Wouldn’t it be smarter, safer, and more virtuous to get energy we need from Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota? Even Alberta, Canada, would be better than from countries that hate us.

We need to stay energy dependent.

