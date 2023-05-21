Trump and his supporters in attendance exhibited a new low at the New Hampshire town hall telecast by CNN last week. Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation by a New York district judge and jury of his peers, per the requirements of the U.S. Constitution. Trump lied to millions of Americans stating he didn't know E. Jean Carroll, called her a "wack job," the verdict was a disgrace and a continuing "witch hunt."

The laughs, applause and cheering by the crowd is a perfect example of where the Republican Party has slumped to. It's not the same party your grandparents and parents supported. It is unable to compromise with the other side of the political aisle for the good of America. It now lacks the principles, character and integrity it once represented and has replaced these values with conspiracy theories, lies and extreme agendas. It proudly accepts the support of racists, white supremacists and authoritarian leaders. Do you support a party that broadcasts its platform through a TV network found guilty of broadcasting lies, unfounded election claims and total support of Trump?