America must be vigilant about threat from China

Like Mary Shelley's Victor Frankenstein, we Americans have created a monster in the quasi-communist China. By sending our industry, our technology, we have built this monster, and for what? Cheaper labor, higher profits, cheaper products for American consumers. The monster has risen and is out to destroy democracy wherever its leaders choose. Xi Jinping is out to bash heads bloody, overwhelm our military, etc., his exact words.
Monsters can be stopped in this world by unity, not division. By electing politicians who work for the good of every American and not some insane party platform. Politicians who serve and are not self-serving. Above all be vigilant America, all of America.
Bob Black, Waterloo