America, love it or leave it
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

America, love it or leave it

LTE

Isn't it funny how the left is up in arms about slavery in America that ended over 150 years, yet is strangely silent about the slaves making their shoes and digging up the metals for the batteries in their electric cars?

Or how about the millions being enslaved and slaughtered in the Middle East and Africa?

Isn't it also funny that our flag offends so many, but our welfare doesn't?

America, a country so racist and hateful that the left refuses to leave and millions from all over the world keep trying to get in.

Love it or leave it!

God bless the United States.

James Geiger, Cedar Falls

