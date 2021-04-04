President Regan once said, “It’s not that we are taxed too little,its just that the government spends too much.”

The COVID virus bill passed by Democrats is hiding behind the name. Only about 9% of the bill has anything to do with the pandemic. That is why all Republicans were against it.

The president says he will abide by science. If so why does he bow down to the teachers' union and not advise them to get back in classrooms?

His executive order stopped the building of the border wall and encouraged open borders. Now we have a real crisis at the border.

Notice a lot of immigrants with new Biden shirts on. Looks like he is buying more voters. I think he should show some respect to our border states and not over run them with illegal immigrants.

How about America first.

Ron Wood, Waterloo

