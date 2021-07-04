America deserves answers about Ashli Babbitt's killer

Who killed Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, the only victim shot at the Capitol last January? Anyone remember her? Anyone care? She defended your country, including its Capitol, for 14 years in the United States Air Force. She earned twelve medals for distinguished service fighting America’s war on terror.

Completely unarmed, she trespassed (a misdemeanor) the Capitol on Jan. 6, protesting what she deeply believed, rightly or mistakenly, were election process violations last November, resulting in the counting of illegal votes. Trespass, while illegal, can also be considered civil disobedience. And America is nothing if not the home of civil disobedience. She committed no violence. Ironically, had Babbitt helped destroy downtown Minneapolis last summer, Kamala Harris might have paid her bail. After all, they were “mostly peaceful protests,” right?

Instead, while attempting to enter a restricted Capitol corridor, unarmed Ashli Babbitt received a kill shot, without warning, reportedly by security personnel. What violent threat did she pose? The government refuses even to release her killer’s name. Contrast that cover-up with the expedited identification of Derek Chauvin, George Floyd’s killer, and the massive investigation which followed. Who killed Ashli Babbitt? Was political, gender or racial animus involved? The American people deserve answers.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

