The Battle for Betsy Foundation would like to thank the Cedar Valley and surrounding areas for supporting the fundraising efforts in association with the Longest Day for the Alzheimer's Association.

In 2020, we created a nonprofit to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association in the name of Betsy McDougall, who suffered this terrible disease. The first year, 2020, amid a pandemic, the efforts produced $10,000. In 2021, we added a golf tournament, raffle and silent auction. Over $40,000 was raised. In 2022, $40,000 was raised. It was the largest fundraiser in Iowa for the Longest Day.

This year, we moved the event to the Red Carpet on June 24. The response was amazing.

To the 52 hole sponsors, the 130+ golfers, Red Carpet Golf, Nine and Dine catering, the hundreds of raffle prizes donated, the 100+ silent auction contributors, Tyson food for donating the pork loin and all the people who purchased items and donated money, thank you!

Early in August, we presented a check of $49,000 to the Alzheimer's Association Longest Day. We hope this will again be the largest Iowa donation for the third year in a row.

Let's find a cure!

Abbie McDougall Schrader, Dana McDougall and Dan McDougall