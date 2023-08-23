Related to this story

Most Popular

The makings of tyranny in America

The makings of tyranny in America

The July 8 Courier reported a Black Hawk County deputy tried to run a patrol car over a citizen. Is this "officer defense" or attempted murder…

Use your critical thinking skills

Use your critical thinking skills

Considering multiple administrations and congresses since 1970, just one president arose from the business world; the same president that visi…