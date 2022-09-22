 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Always ... Patsy Cline' is a great show at Waterloo Community Playhouse

LTE

For some reason my wife and I stopped attending Waterloo Community Playhouse productions several years ago. It may have had something to do with grandkids, but I'm not pinning the blame on them.

We decided to do something about that last week when we purchased tickets to see the current production "Always ... Patsy Cline." What can we say? Wow. Double wow!

We've been missing something very special, and what better performance could there be than this one to get us coming back again!

The entire production was just amazing. The story is great, the singing is first-rate, the actors could not have done better with their characters and we were simply blown away by the performance.

Want to do something that will help push away your problems, brighten your life and just plain provide a good time? Make sure to see "Always...Patsy Cline" at the Waterloo Community Playhouse. It runs until Sept. 25.

Jim Volgarino, Cedar Falls

