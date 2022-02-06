Alden bid for Lee Enterprises worries reader

As a subscriber/reader to both the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier and the Des Moines Register for 40 plus years, I’ve enjoyed local, state and national news on a daily level. I’ve enjoyed the many sides that news gets reported.

Having lived in different parts of the state, I realize news can be reported with different perspectives. Both newspapers have been willing to show both right and left sides in news and opinion section. I appreciate and relish that.

This Alden Global/Lee Enterprises situation is quite concerning to me. Are we going to see our local and state news controlled by big out-of-state forces? Are we for sale?

Gary Griffin, New Hampton

