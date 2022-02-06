 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Alden bid for Lee Enterprises worries reader

  • 0
LTE

As a subscriber/reader to both the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier and the Des Moines Register for 40 plus years, I’ve enjoyed local, state and national news on a daily level. I’ve enjoyed the many sides that news gets reported.

Having lived in different parts of the state, I realize news can be reported with different perspectives. Both newspapers have been willing to show both right and left sides in news and opinion section. I appreciate and relish that.

This Alden Global/Lee Enterprises situation is quite concerning to me. Are we going to see our local and state news controlled by big out-of-state forces? Are we for sale?

Gary Griffin, New Hampton

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News