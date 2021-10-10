Afghanistan not the first time US abandoned allies

We have all seen the picture of desperate people running beside the airplane, and we mourn the loss of 13 servicemen. Before we criticize Biden, let us consider that he engineered escape for 8,000 Americans and 23,000 Afghans. In all 122,300 people were evacuated by Allies since July and 116,700 since Kabul fell.

Consider that George H.W. Bush asked Kurds to topple Saddam Hussein, and they fought hard taking many casualties. When Saddam’s tanks rolled into Kurdish territory, the U.S. deserted them.

When Trump pulled U.S. troops from Syrian-Turkish border, he allowed Turkey to launch an assault on the Kurdish defenders who fought side by side with Americans. Trump, like Bush, made no attempt to rescue any loyal Kurds. Where was the outrage?

Trump and his adviser Stephen Miller deliberately sabotaged the Special Immigrant Visa program, cutting budget and reducing staff. He negotiated a May date for removal of all troops with no intention of bringing any Afghans out.

After the election, Trump refused to allow the departments of State and Defense to communicate with Biden. That's called “setting someone up for failure.”

The Normandy invasion cost 3,400 American lives. We elected Gen. Eisenhower president because it brought a bloody war to end.

Helen Duncan, Cedar Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0