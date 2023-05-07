My family has been involved in Cedar Falls in the community and business for many years. At Benton’s Concrete, like most businesses, we continue to look for good people to hire. While it’s been more difficult to hire people the past few years, it’s also been difficult to allow those that want to live in Cedar Falls to do so. As many know, the Cedar Falls housing market is difficult, especially so when we’re looking at the more modest price ranges. The Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation has done a great job lining up a housing study to see if there are ways to encourage the overall housing market. This could be done by zoning, going after state and federal dollars, or even incentivizing. Either way, I hope the City Council will consider voting for the study to recognize the work that’s been done and the housing issues that need addressed.