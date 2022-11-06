Advice on hand recounts of ballots

I understand our secretary of state has ruled that Iowa 2022 votes will be sampled with hand counting. Every county will be assigned two 2022 elected offices for hand counting. May I offer some advice? I have participated in two hand-counting activities. Once for an Iowa House seat here in Black Hawk County; also one for the three county supervisors.

Determining the validity of the ballot marking can be interesting. You have to respect that voters can be rushed by their daily activities and not get the ballot mark straight on. Here is my method:

1. If the voter’s mark touches the oval border, the machine may not record the ballot, but I ruled it as valid and counted it.

2. If the voter’s mark is completely outside the oval border, I ruled it as a spoiled ballot, and did not count anything.

As a math and engineer person, I enjoyed the entire effort.

William Teaford, Cedar Falls