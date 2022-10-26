Admiral Franken should be Iowa's new face in the Senate

I recently had an opportunity to attend a town hall meeting with Admiral Mike Franken. I think any Iowan would be proud to have him represent Iowa in Washington, D.C. He is articulate, intelligent, thoughtful, anxious to work across the aisle with Republicans to do what is best for Iowa and the nation. Chuck Grassley has been in Washington since 1975. He would be third in line to run the nation if something were to happen to the president and vice president. He is 89 years old. He claims to be an Iowa farmer working for Iowans, but after serving this long in Washington, D.C., he is hardly an Iowan now. It is time for Iowa to have a new face in the Senate. Admiral Franken would make all Iowans proud, both Democrats and Republicans.