Add Mike Allen to East High Hall of Fame
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Add Mike Allen to East High Hall of Fame

Recently East Waterloo selected five individuals to be inducted into its Hall of Fame. I don’t question that these are very worthy inductees. I understand the selection committee uses five categories for selection of candidates. If this is the case then they have failed to select a person way beyond those qualifications.

I find it difficult to comprehend how an unbiased selection committee could pass Mike Allen. Allen has continued to assist and support not only East High, but also all Waterloo Public Schools, as well as his support and volunteerism to the entire community of Waterloo.

Allen has been inducted into numerous halls of fame throughout the country but has failed to be selected for his alma mater hall of fame. I find this extremely hard to believe. I would suggest that the selection committee review Mike’s qualifications and correct their overlooking of this outstanding individual’s contributions and add him to the list of inductees for the next induction ceremony.

I would be most happy to petition former East High grads, East High hall of famers, and the general public of Waterloo to support this.

Bud Eggleston, Traer

