 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Accessible housing is essential

  • 0
LTE

We can all agree that housing is essential! We're amongst a shortage of accessible and affordable housing, and creates turmoil in the disability community when seeking it out. Due to the rigged economy, shortage of accessible/affordable housing, affordable health care and rising costs of living, big companies and corporate greed have moved in -- and there’s barely room for folks with disabilities to find alternative housing options.

Many wheelchair users like myself are forced to find alternatives, like living with parents or relatives, who can provide housing (that may/may not be accessible) and care due to the shortage of in-home health aides.

The Biden administration developed solutions: The Housing Supply Action Plan provides access to affordable rent costs and easier paths to homeownership. Homeownership is the centerpiece of the American Dream -- the pathway to economic well-being and intergenerational wealth-building. When it's not an option, it hinders independence and often leads to moving to a care facility, which are also understaffed/underfunded.

People are also reading…

Congresswoman Cindy Axne was the only Iowa congressperson to support the Better Care Better Jobs Act, legislation that’d fund home and community based services/state Medicaid programs. I’m calling on Congresswoman Hinson to support this legislation.

Jenn Wolf, Waverly

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Honesty is the best policy

Honesty is the best policy

The book, “Credibility,” lists honesty as its No. 1 attribute. Whether in personal relationships, business, politics, or education, once a per…

The pandemic and a new world order

The pandemic and a new world order

Last month, several U.S. politicians condemned the Biden-backed World Health Organization global pandemic treaty that would surrender U.S. sov…

The joy of shooting

The joy of shooting

I’m responding to James Hines letter in Tuesday’s Courier poking fun at AR-15 rifle owners, and lawmakers, while using mass school shooting vi…

Don't let Democrats distract you

Don't let Democrats distract you

To distract from the many failures of Biden/Harris, Democrats attack thinking people of racism and paranoia. The Courier recently printed one …

Police should enforce muffler laws

Police should enforce muffler laws

In Gary Kroeger's column May 22, he mentioned "a truck with straight pipes went roaring through the intersection, smoking." It's full illegal,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News