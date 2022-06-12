Accessible housing is essential

We can all agree that housing is essential! We're amongst a shortage of accessible and affordable housing, and creates turmoil in the disability community when seeking it out. Due to the rigged economy, shortage of accessible/affordable housing, affordable health care and rising costs of living, big companies and corporate greed have moved in -- and there’s barely room for folks with disabilities to find alternative housing options.

Many wheelchair users like myself are forced to find alternatives, like living with parents or relatives, who can provide housing (that may/may not be accessible) and care due to the shortage of in-home health aides.

The Biden administration developed solutions: The Housing Supply Action Plan provides access to affordable rent costs and easier paths to homeownership. Homeownership is the centerpiece of the American Dream -- the pathway to economic well-being and intergenerational wealth-building. When it's not an option, it hinders independence and often leads to moving to a care facility, which are also understaffed/underfunded.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne was the only Iowa congressperson to support the Better Care Better Jobs Act, legislation that’d fund home and community based services/state Medicaid programs. I’m calling on Congresswoman Hinson to support this legislation.

Jenn Wolf, Waverly

