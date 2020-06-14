Absentee voting

WATERLOO -- Republicans senators have passed a bill to only allow county auditors to send out absentee ballot requests and ballots. Absentee ballot fraud has been so small it could hardly be found. I had to give my drivers license number and sign my ballot. Maybe some counties would discourage ballot by mail. Any method to limit voting by legally eligible voters by gerrymandering or controlling legal ballot alternatives should be rejected. Any party that engages in these types of efforts to limit voting must be pulled from the ballot. Security is a must but it should not be used for a sham election!