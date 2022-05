In response to Roe v. Wade, it should never have been allowed. The people who want this are breaking two laws: 1) Thou shall not kill; and 2) Increase and multiply and fill the face of the Earth. The Supreme Court has no control over this. It is true that everyone has control of their own bodies, but not abortion. This is one of the reason we have so many problems in the world. It all started with garage abortions and it has to quit today.