Abortion is killing our children, too

The definition of life is: The property or quality that distinguishes living organisms from dead organisms and inanimate matter, manifested in functions such as metabolism, growth, reproduction, and response to stimuli or adaption to the environment originating from the organism. When a sperm fertilizes an egg it fits the definition of life. Who cares when that life is killed?

It's a cowardly act to take someone's life when they are in a vulnerable situation. Even more when a child's life is taken. Yet, some people only care when it's taken by a violent act.

Now it looks like their going to approve a "vaccine" for children under five. Who cares?

We have a political party that acts like they are morally superior to others that will celebrate the taking of human life, yet will be up in arms when a gun is used. I guess the lesson hear is killing children softly is okay.

Bryan Mueller, Waterloo

