Abortion is a winning issue for Republicans

I agree with Saul Shapiro on something he recently wrote in assessing the 2022 elections. America’s political leadership is in real need of “new blood” -- among Democrats and Republicans alike. Iowa’s next constitutional amendment should set term limits. However, we differ on two specific matters.

Iowans resoundingly voted to codify their right of gun ownership by strengthening language in the state constitution. The initiative places the legal burden squarely on those who would propose adding restrictions to the Second Amendment. I support it.

Shapiro mentioned several successful pro-abortion ballot measures nationwide. Contrary to predictably slanted news coverage, pro-life candidates actually fared remarkably well. Abortion lobbyists spent $400 million dollars saturating the airwaves for Democrats. Result? Democrats Beto O’Rourke and Stacey Abrams lost high-profile, abortion-dominated races in Texas and Georgia. Pro-life Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated his pro-abortion Democratic opponent by almost 20 points in once-purple Florida. Indeed, every incumbent governor who publicly supported abortion bans won re-election, including Iowa’s own Kim Reynolds. Locally, pro-life Rep. Ashley Hinson defeated Democrat Liz Mathis. In Florida, incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio crushed Democratic abortion extremist Val Demings. The lesson for pro-lifers? Know the abortion issue. Articulate your position. Then stand your ground, without apology.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo