Aaron Rodgers should be free to choose

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is really taking a shellacking from just about everyone because he chooses not to be vaccinated for COVID-19 -- which, by the way, is still OK here in the good old USA. Right? I'm not a huge fan of Rodgers or the Packers for that matter, (Go Chiefs), but we all must or at least should defend his right to make his own choice. I am not anti-vaccination at all, and I made the voluntary choice to be vaccinated. My choice. Aaron Rodgers also has the right to make his choice. Period.